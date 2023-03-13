MANILA — The government is set to file 13 more charges against the 17 suspects in the March 4 armed attack that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 8 others.

So far, 17 complaints have been lodged against the 5 identified suspects and 12 John Does, with Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. saying "all angles point" to the mastermind of the killing.

Philippine National Police Spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was finalizing the documentation for the said charges, which were based on extrajudicial confessions made by the arrested suspects.

Abalos said the PNP's security detail were also under investigation, as some of them reportedly did not go to work on the day Degamo was assassinated.

The Interior Secretary did not mention the name of the alleged mastermind, but assured he would disclose it at a proper time.



He also called for surrender of those involved.



“Sa mga hindi pa nahuhuli, sumuko na kayo. May nag-offer ng reward para sa inyo. Nag-extrajudicial confession na ang mga kasama ninyo. Iyong nag-utos sa inyo, iba utak niyan. Baka bandang huli ipapatay pa kayo. Pag-isipan niyo sarili niyo. Pag-isipan niyo pamilya niyo," he told the suspects who were still at large.

"Mga ibang klase ito, walang konsiyensya ito kung pumatay. Nakita niyo ginawa sa walang kalaban -aban na tao. Hindi malayong gawin sa inyo at sa pamilya niyo. Pinakamabuti sumuko na kayo sa amin. Sumuko na po kayo," he added.



Abalos also responded to Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves’ camp who, in an earlier press conference, mentioned red flags during police operations and alleged political vendetta in the incident.

“Lahat ng kanilang i-raise, i-raise nila. Importante dito ayon sa atin mga operatiba na pulis they followed all protocols dahil maingat nga kami sa lahat ng technicalities. Pabayaan mo nang korte ang humusga dito. Importante matugis ang mastermind nito nang mabilisan," he said.



"Anong political vendetta - magkalaban ba kami sa pulitika?! Di ko naman siya kalaban ang layo naman. Mandaluyong ako. Basta ako ito lang: Kung salbahe ka, kalaban kita, iyon lang ang prinsipyo ko sa buhay ko... Kung connected ka sa criminal activity managot ka. At kung pumatay ka ng mga taong parang pinapatay mo ng hayop na walang kalaban-laban, managot ka."



Abalos also noted that aside from the extrajudicial confessions of the suspects, they have solid evidence against the mastermind.



“We owe it to Governor Degamo and his family and we owe it to other innocent victims na kailangan malinis ang aming ebidensya dito kailangan mahanap namin ang pumatay para sa kanila para sa mga tao po ito ng Negros," he said.



Abalos also called for the mastermind to surrender.



“Even the mastermind, alam ko naman na kilala mo naman kung sino ka eh. Alam mo naman kung gaano kalaking puwersa na itong naghahanap sa iyo at alam mo naman yung mga taong nahuli na namin at ano puwedeng magawa nito laban sa iyo. Sumuko ka na. Sumuko ka na," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: