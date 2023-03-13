CHR pushes for full reparation of comfort women following UN report

Koreans join Filipinos demanding apology and compensation from the Japanese government for comfort women during a protest at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City in 2016. Comfort women refers to women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese army during World War II. Photo: ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) urged the Philippine government to follow the recommendation made by the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women to provide full reparation to Filipina comfort women during World War II.

The CHR statement comes after the declaration of the UN committee that the Philippines violated the rights of victims of sexual slavery perpetrated by the Japanese soldiers during the war.

“The Commission on Human Rights, as the country's independent national human rights institution, urges the Government of the Philippines to seriously consider and act on the recommendations of the Committee, particularly on providing the victims 'full reparation, including recognition and redress, an official apology, and material and moral damages' proportionate to the physical, psychological, and material damage suffered by them and the gravity of the violation of their rights experienced,” the CHR said in a statement.

It noted that in 2019, the commission has supported the Comfort Women Compensation and Benefit Act filed under the 17th Congress that seeks to recognize the experiences of comfort women and alleviate their suffering through reparations.

“It bears noting that CHR has long since stood for the restoration of the dignity and reputation, as well as in upholding the rights, of all Filipinas who suffered and survived wartime sexual violence and slavery during the Second World War,” it said.

The CHR also stressed that the 1987 Constitution prohibits the use of torture and violence and mandates the compensation of victims and their families.

The commission also noted that the Philippines is a state party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights where the right to remedy and reparations for violations of human rights is also deeply enshrined.

“To a larger, nobler end, providing reparations to Filipina "comfort women" pursues transitional justice, where large-scale and systematic human rights violations are addressed so that the nation and its people can move towards peace and reconciliation,” the CHR said.

The government has said it will "study and submit a written response" to the UN panel.