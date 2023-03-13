MANILA — Eight policemen, including the municipal police chief of Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat, are facing murder and planting of evidence complaints before the Department of Justice over the killing of 3 young men on December 2, 2022.

The families of Samanoden Mustapha Ali, 19, Horton Naki Ansa, 20, and Arshad Tingao Ansa, 18, personally went to the Department of Justice in Manila Monday to file the complaints, accompanied by agents from the National Bureau of Investigation-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) division.

Aside from murder and planting of evidence, they also alleged falsification of documents, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and irregularity in the performance of duty.

Police claimed the 3 young men were riding a motorcycle when they allegedly sped away from a checkpoint but the cops cornered them after a brief chase, resulting in an alleged shootout.

But the lawyer of the families of the trio, Atty. Ronald Halilid Torres, is disputing the claim.

“Yun pong allegations ng PNP ay shootout but based on the documents that we have, sila po ay binaril. Meron po tayong postmortem report, meron tayong autopsy, meron po tayong ballistic reports. Kaya kumpleto po ang mga dokumento na ebidensyang magpapagkita ng kanilang kasalanan,” he said.

“Malapitan po silang binaril. Ang isa sa kanila po ay nakaluhod na. Ang tama po ng trajectory ng bala, kahit nakaluhod na po ay binaril pa rin po,” he added.

(The PNP allege it was a shootout, but based on the documents that we have, they were shot. We have the postmortem reports, we have the autopsy, the ballistic reports. We have complete documents to show what they did. The victims were shot pointblank. One of them was already kneeling, but was still shot, based on the bullet's trajectory.)

Torres said the 8 officers involved in the incident were in the custody of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Station.