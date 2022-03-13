MANILA - The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Sinovac for pediatric vaccination.

In a statement, Sinovac said its Coronavac COVID-19 vaccine has been allowed to be used for children aged 6 years old and above.

"We thank the FDA and our vaccine experts for approving Sinovac's Coronavac for ages 6 and above. Making this vaccine available to the younger age segment is a game changer in protecting the country's youth and preserving recent gains in controlling the pandemic. This will also ensure greater access and vaccine equity for the Filipino families," Enrique Gonzalez, Chairman of the pharmaceutical consortium IP Biotech Group, said.

Gonzalez said the FDA's approval of its EUA was based on similar authorizations given to Sinovac in other countries, and data from these countries can ensure the safety and efficacy of Coronavac for children.

"The data will show that Sinovac is indeed a very safe choice for children and teenagers. This supports the notion on the safety and reliability of inactivated virus vaccines, much like the flu vaccine," he added.

The Philippines began the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in Metro Manila last February 7.

As of Mar. 9, a total of 63,992,620 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, based on data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.