President Rodrigo Duterte talks in his "Talk To The People" after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on February 28, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The next Philippine leader should be compassionate and decisive, and a good judge of character, President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday, adding he prefers his successor to be a lawyer.

Duterte bared the list of characteristics that, for him, Filipinos should look for in the next president during an interview with Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“If there is somebody who would ask me on what it would be, sabihin ko, you must love the human being. Kailangan mahal mo talaga ang kapwa mo tao (You should love your fellow)," Duterte said.

"Maski na marami ng sugat dito, there’s pus everywhere, ang sabi ng tatay ko you must… Kasi kami nagbiru-biruan, 'Ako paglaki ko, congressman ako.' Sabi ng tatay ko, 'No, first of all, kailangan mahal mo ‘yung tao. You are ready to wake up in the wee hours of the mo --- evening to --- just to solve one',” he added.

(Despite all the injuries, there's pus everywhere, this is what my father told me... when I said in jest before that I will become a congressman when I grow up: 'No, first of all, you should love the people.')

“So kayong taga-Davao, nakita ninyo ‘yan. So, must be compassionate. Pero extreme lang ako. Maawain ako pero pagka durugista ka? Anak ng… Umalis ka na lang diyan, barilin ko ‘yang it…”

(You in Davao saw that [in me]. So, must be compassionate. Although, I am also extreme. I'm sympathetic, but if you are into drugs, stay away from me because I could shoot...)

The next leader should also be decisive, Duterte said, noting he prefers that someone who is a lawyer.

“Ang --- ‘pag ganoon, huwag kang matakot but --- basta kaila… Ang ano nga is, hindi naman ako nagsabi it’s the best quality, but one of the good qualities of a president, sana abogado. Isang tingin mo lang, maka-decide ka na kaagad. And the repercussions, alam mo na kung ano. Whatever kind of --- how would you say --- issue or --- alam mo na,” said Duterte, who is a lawyer.

(You should not be scared... Well, it wasn't me who said it's the best quality, but one of the best qualities of a president is hopefully he or she is a lawyer. One should be able to decide right away, and know the repercussions. Whatever kind of issue or anything, you know how to take action.)

Among the 10 presidential aspirants in the May elections, only Vice President Leni Robredo and Jose Montemayor, Jr. are lawyers.

Lastly, the next president should be a good judge of character, Duterte said.

“Kailan mo malaman na bulador, kailan… And --- so magkuha ka, you are able to delegate these powers because you know their character,” he said.

Duterte has yet to endorse a candidate for president following the withdrawal of his erstwhile aide and now senator Christopher “Bong” Go from the presidential race last year.

In a recent interview, the President says he will not make an endorsement for the position unless there is a “compelling need to do so.”

The other aspirants for the country's top post are his former spokesman Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody De Guzman, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, former National Security Adviser Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Faisal Mangondato, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

In February, Duterte said that even though he is not supporting anyone, he believes all the candidates are qualified.

"They are all qualified, kung sino man sila (whoever they are). Those running now are qualified to be president," he said.

Before Go withdrew his candidacy, Duterte, in November, said he is not supporting the presidential bid of Marcos, or of Pacquiao and the rest.

'Ni minsan, wala kayong narinig na mag-Marcos ako," Duterte had said.

(Not once did you hear me say I will support Marcos.)

Duterte's term ends in June.

