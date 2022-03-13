MANILA — Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Eduardo Nachura passed away on Sunday, the High Tribunal confirmed. He was 80.

"The Supreme Court and the entire Judiciary join the loved ones of the late Hon. Justice Antonio Eduardo B. Nachura in mourning his death. We offer our sincere and deep condolences and prayers,” Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said in a statement.

"Justice Nachura will always be remembered as one of those few who served in the highest levels of all three branches of the government," the top magistrate added.

Nachura, whose public service was towards education, was elected at the House of Representatives for two terms where he was Chairperson of the Committee on Higher and Technical Education.

He was also appointed as Undersecretary of the then-Department of Education, Culture, and Sports.

In 2006, Nachura was appointed Solicitor General where he pushed for the passage of the law to strengthen the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

In 2007, he was appointed to the high court until his retirement in 2011.

Revered Constitutional and political law expert

The High Court said it recognizes the contribution of Nachura as an educator and law expert, quoting a phrase by Nachura: “Before I was anything, I was first a teacher.”

A native of Catbalogan, Samar, Nachura took up law at the San Beda College where he graduated with first honorable mention. He eventually placed seventh in the 1967 Bar exams.

He, later on, served as a professor and dean of the Arellano University School of Law.

His book Outline Reviewer in Political Law has been a staple in Bar takers' reading list.

Legal community mourning

Nachura's death was mourned by lawyers and law students who shared their sentiments online on the loss of the legal luminary.

My sincerest condolences to the family of Justice Eduardo Nachura. News of his passing has darkened an already overcast day. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) March 13, 2022

REQUIESCAT IN PACE: SC Justice Antonio Eduardo B. Nachura ( 13 June 1941 - 13 March 2022). pic.twitter.com/Vv1FEOAJ1L — Rep. Carlos I.T. Zarate (@kaloi_zarate) March 13, 2022

Rest in peace, Justice Nachura. Your book has greatly helped me in my studies. Thank you for imparting your knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Il4tJw8IBP — e (@kjnljn23) March 13, 2022

When publishing, his main goal was always to ensure that his books are affordable and accessible to all. We lost a good one today.

Rest in power, Justice Nachura.🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZB2urGZIJV — Ace Amulong (@sweetadobo) March 13, 2022