MANILA - A security guard was killed and two other guards wounded after a Chinese national allegedly shot them in a condominium complex in Ususan, Taguig City on Saturday night.

Taguig police said the security guards were responding to a commotion in the condominium among Chinese nationals.

The guards were trying to pacify the Chinese nationals and were leading one of them out of the area's gate when they were shot.

“Unfortunately pagdating na malapit sa gate, di nila alam na may baril pala itong suspect at pinagbabaril itong mga security guard natin,” said Police Lt. Wilfredo Tanquerido Jr of the Taguig Police.

One guard died on the spot, and 2 others were wounded and taken to the hospital. The two injured security guards are now in stable condition, police said.

Tanquerido identified the suspect as “Tan Xing” or “Tan Zhennan”. The suspect also commandeered a red Honda City belonging to a resident and used it to escape.

“Sa ating mamamayan, tulungan ninyo po kami na ma-indentify ang ating suspect, para makamit ng hustisya,” Tanquerido said.

The suspect already has a history with law enforcement: he was jailed in Paranaque for a slight physical injury case but was able to post bail.

Police said they will file murder and carnapping charges against the suspect.