Reassessment of gov't protocols urged as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Commuters queue at a designated bus stop in Quezon City to catch a ride on March 12, 2021, a few days before authorities reimplement a curfew in a bid o arrest the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the capital region. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An official of the Department of Health’s Technical Advisory Group (DOH-TAG) stressed the need to “reassess” how the public and the government enforce and comply with COVID-19 protocols, as the number of cases continue to rise.

In a public press briefing, Dr. Anna Ong-Lim of the DOH-TAG said tallying 4,500 additional daily cases last Friday was a “cause of concern.”

She added that with the rise of cases, all sectors, whether an individual or a member of the government, should reexamine how they have been living with health protocols in place.

Health officials earlier said that the rise in COVID-19 cases are due to the public's non-compliance with health protocols.

However, Ong-Lim also stressed that while the public should follow protocols, the government should also craft policies that allow the public to comply with the standards, as establishments and businesses remain open amid the pandemic.

“Puwede ba natin isipin na mag-stagger ng work hours? Hindi sabay-sabay ang pagpasok. Puwede ba nating isipin na magkaroon ng mas mabilisang contact tracing so lahat ng mga puwedeng improvements, puwedeng makatulong sa pagbaba ng kaso ng cases?” Ong-Lim said.

(Can we think about staggering work hours or allowing employees to report to work at different times? Can we enforce swifter contact tracing procedures, so all these improvements can help curb COVID-19 cases?)

The Philippines currently has more than 600,000 cases, among which are cases of more transmissible variants such as the UK variant, the South African variant, the Brazilian variant, and the new variant first found in the Philippines, or the P.3 variant.

Local government units have previously noted the rise in COVID-19 cases among relatives, particularly in virus epicenter Metro Manila.

Ong-Lim also stressed that being part of multi-generational households is among the possible factors for recorded COVID-19 infections among relatives in recent weeks.

She said contamination of the COVID-19 virus "is not a very unusual occurrence" as people in one household may have been infected in different locations.

"Maaari na kahit magkakapamilya, iba-iba ang pinagkakahawahan nila, at dinadala nila sa loob ng pamamahay. (Even if they are relatives, it's possible that there are different sources of transmission, and these are being brought inside the household.) I don't find this a very unusual occurrence," Ong-Lim said in a public press briefing, adding that the occurence was possible "from a theoretical standpoint."