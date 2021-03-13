QCGH exceeds bed capacity for COVID-19 patients

But hospital assures it will still admit urgent non-COVID-19 cases

The Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH) on Saturday reported that it has reached its COVID-19 capacity for several days now.

QCGH director Dr. Josephine Sabando said that the occupancy rate of hospital’s COVID-19 ward beds has exceeded 100 percent since March 9.

QCGH recorded a 106 percent COVID-19 bed occupancy rate on March 9; 137.5 percent on March 10; 125 percent on March 11 and 112 percent on March 12.

But Sabando assured that the hospital will still admit walk-in non-COVID-19 patients with a set of protocols to be followed.

"Sa ngayon, 100 percent ang occupancy ng COVID intensive care unit (ICU) and as mentioned, filled up na ang COVID ward. We also have patients that are non-COVID," Sabando said.

"Despite these, we will still admit non-COVID patients pero ang ipa-priority natin ay 'yung may mga urgent cases tulad ng trauma cases, cardiac emergencies at iba pa. Sunod ay 'yung semi-urgent cases. Walk-in patients with non-urgent cases will still be given appropriate medical attention.”

Sabando cited that the admission rate of COVID-19 patients in late December and early part of January was only 10 percent.

Next week, the outpatient department will revert to Teleconsult and will ask patients who need face-to-face consultation to report at the OPD on their designated schedule.

The QCGH has also started fielding more doctors and nurses in the triage area and COVID-19 ward, enough to treat the increasing number of coronavirus patients.

They also revised the duties of the healthcare workers in such a way that they will be quarantined after a COVID-19-related assignment. They will be subjected to an RT-PCR test, especially those showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are thankful that as of the moment none of our healthcare workers are infected with Coronavirus. Kaya full force pa rin kami sa pag-attend ng medical needs ng mga patients natin.” Sabando said.

RELATED VIDEO