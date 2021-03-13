Members of Ateneo community enraged, troubled by 'Bloody Sunday' killings

A building at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Members of the Ateneo de Manila University community decried the "senseless" killings of 9 activists in Calabarzon police raids last week, which they said were "apparently being used as cover" to neutralize opponents.

Aside from calling the killings "senseless", the statement signed by some 135 members of the Ateneo academe also said the deaths added to the string of incidents where government critics are being "lumped together" with drug syndicates and terrorist groups.

"As members of the academic community we are truly saddened and angered by the recent spate of killings of activists and human rights defenders. We are enraged and troubled that such senseless killings are carried out by our security forces with impunity," the statement read.

They were also alarmed by how state forces were "weaponizing" the rule of law in carrying out killings, citing how the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict and Operation Tokhang were crafted.

"The Duterte government and its apologists continue to utilize and justify this heavy-handed approach not only toward those suspected of involvement in illegal drugs, but also against opposition groups, social activists, and critics of this administration," the statement read.

They also blasted the administration's "continuing disregard of human dignity", and warned that the NTF-ELCAC’s "obsession” with red-tagging endangered lives as it leads to more violence instead of ending armed conflict.

The members of the Ateneo de Manila community also urged the public to be vigilant, and "more politically engaged to ensure that the government uses its power to safeguard human dignity, uplift the poor, and promote the common good."

They also challenged the government follow its mandate, and investigate and hold accountable people who “exploit their positions and uniforms” to advance their own interests.

The massacre happened in raids that police carried out in several provinces in Calabarzon, and also led to the arrest of 4 people.

Human rights groups and some lawmakers have also sounded the alarm with the recent spate of killings.

Department of Justice chief Menardo Guevarra said they would endorse to the country's inter-agency task group on extrajudicial killings the investigation on the massacre, citing "sufficient evidence" that the slain activists were members of sectoral groups.