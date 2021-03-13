Makati enforces lockdown in 2 critical zones to prevent COVID-19 spread

MANILA - The local government of Makati City on Saturday placed 2 zones in Barangay Pio del Pilar under a three-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Under Executive Order No. 6, Makati City Mayor Abby Binay declared the following areas as critical zones and placed them under a three-day localized enhanced community quarantine (LEQC) starting 12:01 a.m. of March 13 until 11:59 p.m. of March 16:

ZONE 1

Mayor St. (from Cuangco St. to Jerry St.)

Jerry St. (whole street)

Cuangco St. (from Mayor St. to M. Reyes St.)

M. Reyes St. (from Cuangco St. to Arguelles St.)

ZONE 2

Arguelles St. (from Evangelista St. to A. Apolinario St.

Apolinario St. (from Arguelles St. to Calhoun St.)

Calhoun St. (from A. Apolinario St. to Evangelista St.)

Evangelista St. (from Calhoun St. to Arguelles St.)

“This is an LGU-led zoning containment strategy, which is the best approach in containing COVID-19 as it surgically targets areas where cases, either positive or suspected, are concentrated. Through this, we can monitor the number of cases more accurately and adopt a calibrated response that can adapt to the emerging conditions,” Binay said.

As of Friday, the city health department has recorded 25 confirmed cases and 42 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the said zones.

Residents of affected areas are not allowed go out of their homes during the duration of the lockdown.

Personnel of the Makati City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) will conduct house-to-house swab tests to identify, isolate, and treat those infected with the disease.

Once all members of the household test negative for COVID-19, the lockdown over the house shall be lifted. However, if a member of the household tests positive, the lockdown shall be extended to 14 days. The person who test positive will also be taken to a quarantine facility.

Food assistance will be provided to affected residents.

Online deliveries will be allowed but only at the designated drop-off point on Arguelles Street.

Meanwhile, commercial and business establishments within the quarantine zones are not allowed to operate.

Binay said the LECQ will be lifted on March 16 when all surveillance, testing, and isolation interventions have been completed.

Personnel of the Makati Police Department and the Public Safety Department will be deployed to implement a “restrictive perimeter control” and violators will be fined.

On Friday, the Philippines reported a total of 611,618 cases of COVID-19, including 52,012 active cases, as it saw a fresh spike in infections.

