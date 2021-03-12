Mag-live-in na may kasong rape, timbog sa drug bust sa Davao

DAVAO CITY - Timbog ang isang mag-live-in partner matapos sila mahulihan ng nasa P260,000 na halaga ng hinihinalang shabu sa Barangay 8-A sa Davao Biyernes ng gabi.

Ayon sa Talomo Police Station, nasa 16 na gramo ng naturang ilegal na droga ang nasamsam mula sa mga suspek sa isang boarding house sa Purok 10, Upper Madapo.

Mayroonng pending case ang mga suspek sa paglabag ng Republic Act 8353 o Anti-Rape Law dahil sa pangmomolestiya at pag-abuso sa kanilang sariling anak, ayon kay Police Major Sean Logronio, hepe ng Talomo Police Station.

"Sometime on 2019, both the suspects directly and indirectly sexually abused the child by allowing the latter to watch them having sexual intercourse. There were also instances that the mother allowed her live-in partner to rape her daughter, and the worst, is her own mother (the suspect) even participated," ani Logronio.

Bukod sa rape, haharap na rin ang dalawa sa kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 9165 o Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.--Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

