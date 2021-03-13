Calbayog cop sacked for seeking list of lawyers representing ‘communist-terrorist’ groups

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Saturday ordered the relief of a police intelligence officer who requested from the court a list of lawyers supposedly representing communist rebels, describing his action as a breach of protocol.

In a statement, Eleazar, temporarily at the helm of the PNP after its chief Gen. Debold Sinas tested positive for COVID-19, said Calbayog intelligence chief Police Lt. Fernando Calabria Jr.'s request was "unprofessional" and "irresponsible," adding that this was not sanctioned by the PNP top brass.

He apologized for Calabria's actions.

"Our apology comes with an assurance to the judiciary and the members of the legal community that it is not and will never be the policy of the PNP to run after or even inflict harm on lawyers and members of the judiciary while performing their sworn duty," Eleazar explained.

He added that he also ordered an investigation on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday afternoon said that Calabria's request to the Calbayog Regional Trial Court said it was done "to the compliance from higher PNP offices."

Supreme Court spox Brian Keith Hosaka confirms Calbayog RTC received this afternoon PNP’s request for a list of lawyers representing “Communist Terrorist Group” personalities, but says “no action has been made by them on the request.” pic.twitter.com/6Wj5dR8jvo — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 12, 2021

The controversial request came with an attached a table, which had a column labeled "mode of neutralization."

The letter surfaced in the wake of killings of lawyers and activists who have been linked to the communist movement.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) earlier said the request was "audacious" and expressed concern for the welfare of some lawyers.

Also recently, Calbayog Mayor Ronald Aquino was killed in an incident involving police officers that left 6 people dead. There has been debate on whether the incident was a shootout or an ambush that deliberately targeted the official.

Aquino is the latest local official slain under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration. His death brought to 25 the tally of local executives killed since Duterte rose to power, including those tagged in the illegal drug trade.

-With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News