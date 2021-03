2 areas in Muntinlupa classified under 'extreme quarantine'

Two areas in Muntinlupa City have been placed under "extreme localized community quarantine" after a surge in COVID-19 cases, the city government announced Saturday.

Placed under a 15-day extreme quarantine were:

- Cruzero Street, Villa Carolina 1, Barangay Tunasan

- 124 Purok 1, Barangay Cupang.

"Isasailalim ang Purok 1 (124), Brgy. Cupang at Villa Carolina 1 (Cruzero St.) simula Marso 13, 2021, 6:00 AM hanggang Marso 28, 2021, 6:00 AM dahil sa mataas na bilang ng COVID-19 cases sa lugar. Inaasahan ang kooperasyon ng mga apektadong residente upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng sakit," the Muntinlupa local government said in a Facebook post.

Cruzero Street recorded a high attack rate of 57 persons per 1,000 people from February 27 to March 6, while 124 Purok 1 had an attack rate of 150 per 1,000 people in the same period.

FROM THE ARCHIVES