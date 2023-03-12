Remains of missing tugboat crew member found in Cebu

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard.

MANILA -- Local fishermen in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City have found the remains of tugboat crew member Joseph Villamor floating in the sea.

The development comes after a day of search operations. The bereaved family has confirmed his identity, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

PCG mounted search and rescue operations Friday afternoon, March 10, after the agency received reports that Villamor "jumped into the waters" after their tugboat, MTUG Nagasaka, allided with a cargo ship LCT Jana Juliana in the vicinity waters 200 yards south off Colorado Shipyard in Cebu.

"MTUG Nagasaka was towing LCT Jana Juliana when the LCT's port bow allided with the MTUG, causing the MTUG Nagasaka to sink," PCG said.

LCT or Landing Craft Tanks are designed for hauling cargo, trucks, containers, building materials, cars, and passengers. Meanwhile, MTUG or tugboat is a secondary boat that helps in a ship's mooring or berthing operation by either towing or pushing a vessel toward the port.

PCG has started a marine casualty investigation on the death of Villamor.

POSSIBLE OIL SPILL

MTUG Nagasaka carried approximately 60 liters of diesel oil when the accident happened.

The Philippine Coast Guard's Marine Environmental Protection Unit-Central Visayas has been deployed to assess the vicinity waters in Cebu for a possible oil spill.

PCG said they laid one segment of the oil spill boom after observing minimal oil sheens.