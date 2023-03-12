More suspects in 'Luffy' Japan robberies arrested in PH

Philippine and Japanese authorities escort Yuki Watanabe, who is tagged in the string of “Luffy” robberies in Japan, and fellow Japanese suspect Tomonobu Saito on board a Japanese Airlines plane in NAIA 1 last month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Bureau of Immigration has arrested two more suspects linked to a fraud scheme and a string of robberies in Japan.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the duo were arrested in BF Homes in Paranaque City by operatives of the BI’s Fugitive search unit (FSU) last Friday. They were identified as Fujita Kairi, 24 and Kumai Hitomi, 25.

Japanese authorities said the two have standing warrants of arrest issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on September 2022 for Theft in violation of the Japanese Penal Code.

“This is a major breakthrough in the case, as we have finally arrested more suspects involved in this major case in Japan,” said Tansingco. “They will finally be facing their crimes in their homeland."

Both Fujita and Kumai have been tagged by the BI as undesirable aliens, and have been transferred to the BI facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending their deportation.

The Luffy case made headlines this year after a gang with a leader only known as ‘Luffy’ committed a string of violent crimes in Tokyo.

Their supposed leader, Yuki Watanabe, was deported last February 8.

Watanabe, whose immigration record shows he was in Thailand in 2017, allegedly collaborated with a partner in Japan between August and December of that year to obtain cash cards from people, including the elderly, by claiming someone had withdrawn money from their bank accounts, according to the sources.

Watanabe later moved his base to the Philippines but was detained in April 2021.

The group is estimated to have defrauded people of over 6 billion yen before appearing to switch its activities to robberies, according to the police.

The Department of Justice earlier said it was investigating how "Luffy," who had been detained in Manila since 2021, still managed to carry out robberies in Japan from his cell. With a report by Kyodo News

RELATED VIDEO: