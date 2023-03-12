PAGASA

MANILA - Visayas and Mindanao may experience severe thunderstorms from afternoon to evening by Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its weekly weather outlook, PAGASA said a low pressure area formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. It was last located 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

It is unlikely to develop into a tropical depression and may dissipate by Wednesday, PAGASA also said.

A fresh surge of northeast monsoon or amihan is also expected to affect extreme northern Luzon on Monday, while the warm and moist easterlies will dominate the rest of the week.

Due to the amihan surge, PAGASA said parts of Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Calabarzon, Oriental Mindoro and Metro Manila may experience light rains on Monday.

Caraga and Davao Region may also experience light rains, while the rest of Mindanao may experience afternoon thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

From Wednesday to Friday, Visayas and MIndanao may experience severe afternoon to evening thunderstorms, which may cause flashfloods and landslides in high-risk areas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience mostly warm and humid weather, with short passing light rains.

PAGASA also said it may declare the termination of the amihan season this week.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO