PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday said he will continue to reach out to poor communities, saying his candidacy is also the fight of all Filipinos especially the impoverished.

Talking to talaba (oyster) and tahong( mussels) vendors in Brgy. Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite, Pacquiao said he wants to assure the poor they can have a better life if they make the right choice in the presidential polls.

Pacquiao said he is unlike other candidates who avoid areas that are filthy and smelly.

“Ang aking pangangampanya kakaiba. Hindi po ako doon sa mga mayayaman. Ang aking pangangampanya dito po ako sa kasuluk-sulukan, 'yung mga mahihirap na tao. Ito po ang sinusuyod ko,” Pacquiao said.

“Ang pangangampanya sa lahat ng sulok ng Pilipinas kung saan andoon ang mga mahihirap... Ang inyong lingkod sanay sa mga ganyang lugar dahil dyan ako galing.”

If elected President, Pacquiao promised to immediately allocate P400 billion a year to local government units for them to build free housing for their homeless constituents.

Pacquiao said his free housing program would cover not only the informal settlers but also those who are still renting apartments.

He said his free housing program will trigger a massive construction boom nationwide that would stimulate the country’s economy and provide a livelihood for millions of Filipinos.

Apart from his massive free housing program, Pacquiao also declared his commitment to allocate loan facilities for small businessmen.

He noted for example that in Brgy. Sineguelasan for example, the oyster and mussel farming business can be a potential dollar-earner for the Philippines if properly supported by the government.

Pacquiao said programs will be underwritten by his all-out war against corruption which he estimates would give the government an extra P700 billion to P1 trillion in savings.