No more debates for Sara Duterte

Davao City mayor and vice presidential bet Sara Duterte-Carpio has reiterated her decision not to attend any election debate in the run-up to the May 2022 national polls.

The Lakas-CMD candidate told reporters Saturday their campaign would not include joining face-offs with other candidates.

This, a week before the first presidential and vice-presidential debates sponsored by the Commission on Elections.

"We already released a statement about the debates. I already decided that I will do this campaign without joining debates. Iniiwan ko na po ‘yan sa ating mga kababayan, ang pagde-desisyon sa pagpili nila sa vice president na ganito po ‘yung aking direksyon sa kampanya,” she said.

Duterte-Carpio is the current survey frontrunner and had skipped a debate held by CNN Philippines in late February.

Duterte-Carpio and her running-mate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. were in Parañaque on Saturday for their campaign.

She held a meet-and-greet with supporters at a school gym in the BF Homes subdivision together with congressional candidate Gus Tambunting.

Duterte-Carpio also told media that her advocacy is to continue her father President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

“Ipa-strengthen ‘yung law enforcement ng ating bansa. Hindi lang po sa kontra droga, kontra terrorism, kontra criminality, lahat po ‘yun anti-insurgency. Lahat po ‘yun dahil ang gusto ng lahat ay mapayapang pamumuhay hindi lang po dito sa ating bansa but sa buong mundo and ‘yan po ang commitment ng UniTeam.”

Meanwhile, Marcos Jr. met with supporters from the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan party in Parañaque led by former mayor Jun Bernabe and mayoral candidate Jun Zaide.