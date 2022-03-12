Presidential candidate Francisco 'Isko Moreno' Domagoso during a political rally at the Centro Mercato in Tarlac City on March 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA—Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso reiterated that all presidential candidates running in the May 2022 elections were welcome to campaign in the nation's capital, even without a permit.

In a statement released on Saturday, Moreno said that people had a right to hear all candidates speak out and listen to their platforms.

"So, sa akin wala lang, tuloy-tuloy lang. Basta sa mga kandidatong presidente, kandidatong vice-president, senator, party-list, welcome na welcome kayo sa Lungsod ng Maynila," Domagoso said. "Hindi ko kailangan magsiga-sigaan, manggipit sa kampanya. Ayoko agawin ang karapatan ng tao, ng mga kasama nya, ’yung gusto n’yang kandidato.

"No permit needed whether rally, motorcade, meeting, townhall, as long as nagdi-disiplina kayo ng kusa, kusa rin kayo sumusunud sa alituntunin, maraming nag-rarally sa Maynila."

Domagoso made his stance known, as Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio banned all political campaign motorcades and caravans in her locality, citing rising fuel costs.

In response to the ban, Domagoso previously said: "Puwede naman ako maglakad sa Davao."

Earlier this week, the Commission on Elections said that its regional campaign committee was expected to review Duterte-Carpio's ban.



Some groups have pushed for a tandem between Domagoso and the Davao City mayor, though both camps maintained they were sticking with their running mates.

Meanwhile Domagoso, who had conducted a campaign in Nueva Ecija on Friday, said that even though his first 30 days of campaigning were tiring the masses welcomed him wherever his team went.

"Masayang-masaya kami. Nag-eenjoy kami kasi ang nagbibigay ng lakas ng loob sa amin ay ’yung reaksyon ng taumbayan na kapag nakikita kami, ’yung mainit na mainit na pagtanggap,” Domagoso said.

The Manila City mayor came out as the 4th-most preferred presidential candidate in Pulse Asia's election survey in January, while sharing 3rd spot with Sen. Manny Pacquiao in another survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).