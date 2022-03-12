Downpour forces Marcos-Duterte camp to cancel Parañaque rally

The UniTeam’s grand rally at Aseana City in Parañaque was cancelled following heavy rainfall at 6 pm.



Senatorial candidates were onstage during the downpour. Standard bearers Bongbong Marcos Jr. & Sara Duterte had not yet appeared then. #Halalan2022



📸:Kirk Salazar

Heavy rains over southern Metro Manila on Saturday led to the cancellation of a campaign rally in Parañaque City for the UniTeam slate of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The “grand rally” at an open air venue near Aseana City was supposed to cap off the Marcos-Duterte campaign sortie in the city, which included visits to local officials and a motorcade.

The standard-bearers had not yet appeared onstage at the event when the downpour occurred at 6 p.m.

Senatorial bets Gilbert Teodoro, Gringo Honasan, and Harry Roque, who were already on the platform, went down during the rain to greet supporters who still stayed with their umbrellas.

Marcos Jr.’s campaign manager, Benhur Abalos, later took to the stage to announce that the event had been called off to keep people from getting sick.

“First time kaming inulan pero ngayon lang namin nakita na talagang ayaw kami iwanan ng tao. Mag uwian na po tayo ha, ipahinga na po natin baka magkasakit kayo, maraming maraming salamat,” Abalos said through a megaphone.

WATCH: Marcos Jr’s campaign manager Benhur Abalos thanks supporters after he announced the rally would be cancelled to keep anyone from getting sick.



Abalos told reporters they had expected 50,000 people to attend the Parañaque event. #Halalan2022



📹:Lakas-CMD

Abalos told reporters they expected at least 50,000 people to show up at the rally.

He added the Marcos-Duterte campaign will reschedule the event.

“Alam namin pagmamahal nila, babalik po kami rito, pangako po ‘yon, pangako ng UniTeam,” Abalos said.

“This is the kind of campaign that we’re doing, ‘yong kampanyang galing sa puso ng tao who would vote for BBM and Sara.”

On Sunday, Marcos and Duterte are slated to hold campaign events in neighboring Muntinlupa and Las Piñas cities.