MANILA—A total of 309 Filipinos have left Ukraine since the armed conflict between Russia and the eastern European state started, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

According to the DFA, 150 have been repatriated and 159 evacuated to neighboring countries, while 23 more are expected to arrive.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to enjoin Filipinos in Ukraine to exercise caution and remain vigilant, and to immediately contact the Philippine Embassies in Warsaw and Budapest should they require any assistance," the foreign office said in a statement.

Filipinos were advised to reach out to the Philippine embassy through these contact details:

Email: warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Emergency Hotline: +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number: +48 694 491 663

Filipinos were advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary through the following:

Budapest PE Emergency Hotline:

+36 30 202 1760

+36 30 202 1760 Assistance-To-Nationals Officer:

+36 30 074 5656 (mobile);

+63 966 340 4725 (Viber)

According to the United Nations, some 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded two weeks ago, and around two million more have been internally displaced by the war.

The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, also said the number of internally displaced people in Ukraine was at least 1.85 million, while 12.65 million more people are thought to have been directly affected by the conflict.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

