Sinas 'in high spirits' despite COVID-19 diagnosis— PNP spox

NCRPO Chief Debold Sinas during a briefing at the LRT-2 Recto station for a simulation exercise on May 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas remains "in high spirits" despite testing positive for COVID-19, his spokesman said Friday.

"He's still in high spirits. Okay pa rin naman po siya. Asymptomatic naman po siya (He's fine. He's asymptomatic)," PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana told Teleradyo.

The PNP on Thursday announced that Sinas had contracted the virus. He has volunteered to be confined at the Kiangan treatment facility in Camp Crame.

Usana said Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, deputy chief for administration of PNP, would serve as the organization's officer-in-charge.

In a statement, Sinas apologized for the "relapse in the observance of mandatory health protocols."

He was in Mindoro when he received his COVID-19 test results. In the past week, he also attended several events in the police headquarters such as the unveiling of a new monument, and the oath-taking and donning of newly promoted police officers.

Last year, the then Metro Manila police director was charged for allegedly violating health protocols for holding a "mañanita" or dawn serenade for his 55th birthday celebration.

Despite public backlash, President Rodrigo Duterte cleared Sinas of any violation of COVID-19 rules.

In the interview, Usana said they were also waiting for additional COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to their frontline workers.

So far, the PNP has received about 1,200 doses from the national government, he said. These were used to inoculate police officers working in the health service.

To date, the PNP has logged 12,001 coronavirus infections, of which 11,217 recovered while 32 died. It currently has 752 patients deemed infectious or active cases.

