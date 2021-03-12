Private hospitals could reach full capacity in 3 weeks if COVID surge continues: PHAP

The Medical City in Pasig City simulates the flow of COVID-19 vaccination and possible unique scenarios in a drill on February 18, 2021, as the hospital awaits the arrival of the vaccines for its health care workers and allied partners. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Private hospitals could reach full capacity within 3 to 4 weeks if the upward trend of COVID-19 cases continues, the president of the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines said Friday.

The Philippines has been logging around 3,000 new cases daily for the past week, with Thursday's addition being the highest in a day since September last year.

The total number of coronavirus infections in the country is 607,048, according to latest numbers published by the Department of Health.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 47,769, which is the highest since October 24 last year, according to monitoring by ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

"If we don’t do anything about it, most probably it will follow the trend, maybe in the next 3-4 weeks, if this is not abated, then we will be reaching the full capacity in the next 4 weeks," PHAP president Dr. Jose Rene De Grano told ANC's Headstart.

Asked if he believes healthcare workers would have to call a timeout again soon, he said: "Hopefully not, but that can happen. With strict health protocols, we’ll be able to avoid that."

Curfews and localized lockdowns imposed in several areas in the country, including Metro Manila, would be helpful in a sense that it would "restrict movement for unnecessary things," he said.

In August last year, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan back under modified enhanced community quarantine--the second strictest level of restriction--following a plea for "timeout" from health care workers as the number of COVID-19 cases ballooned to about 100,000.

De Grano said private hospitals need help from the government "right now" to solve at least 3 problems: funding, staffing, and vaccination.

He said the income of hospitals "went down" at the start of the pandemic and "resources were down to at least minimum."

Another problem, he said, is the staffing at these hospitals as "a lot of nurses are resigning because they want to go overseas and some are transferring to government facilities."

"At least 50 percent of our nursing employees are out. I don’t know where the Department of Labor got their figure that we have 400,000 ready-to-work nurses. No, most of the private hospitals have decreased the staffing of the nurses by 50 percent and that is the hard truth," he said.

With a lean workforce, De Grano said hospitals are limiting the number of beds they can open to COVID-19 patients, and may not allot the usual 20 percent.

The last problem he mentioned in the interview is the deployment of the vaccine, as some members of the group have reported that they haven't received the allocation for their health care staff.

