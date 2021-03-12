PNP to set up checkpoints at COVID-19 hotspots, as infections spike

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conduct random anti-criminality checkpoints on Marcos Highway near the Cainta and Antipolo border on December 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday it would set up sporadic or random checkpoints in different "hotspots of infections" to curb the fresh spike of COVID-19 cases.

"Sporadic checkpoint lang po muna in hotspots of infections. We have to understand and adjust to current situation where movement of people, goods and services is also at stake," PNP spokesman Police Brig. Gen. Idelbrandi Usana told ABS-CBN News.

"The uniform curfew regulations in NCR will start on Monday po. But the sporadic checkpoints in areas that the local police may consider may start any time, as the DILG directed strict implementation of minimum health and safety protocols po."

The checkpoints would only "ensure" the people on board vehicles are complying with minimum health and safety protocols.

"Our presence is merely to ensure people's strict compliance with minimum health and safety protocols, implement ordinances in the localities, and work with other institutions of the government to make our people safe from the pandemic amid the spike," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Palace Spokesperson Harry Roque said police presence will be heightened to ensure the public adheres to health protocols.

The Philippines on Friday reported 4,578 confirmed COVID-19 infections, the first time in 2021 the daily number surpassed 4,000 and the highest in 6 months. Overall, the country's total cases stood at 611,618.

