Philippines to continue AstraZeneca vaccinations amid suspensions in Europe

MANILA - Philippine health authorities said on Friday they saw no reason to halt using the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country despite suspension of inoculations in Denmark, Norway and Iceland due to reports of blood clots.

"At present, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration emphasize that there is no indication for the Philippines to stop rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines," the health ministry and the country's food and drug administration said in a joint statement, adding that benefits outweigh the risks.

The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX facility.

Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland on Thursday suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people who were vaccinated, while Austria stopped using a batch of shots while investigating a death.

Romanian authorities have also temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as an "extreme precaution" while deaths in Italy are investigated, but are continuing to use other doses from the company.