On-site work at DOJ offices suspended until March 16 for COVID-19 disinfection

MANILA—On-site work at the Department of Justice headquarters has been suspended until March 16, Tuesday, for disinfection, as a number of reported COVID-19 cases at the DOJ proper” were found.

Department personnel will continue working from home, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court, adjacent to DOJ premises said it was closing its offices for disinfection until March 14, as part of precautionary measures amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

From March 15 to 19, offices will be required to have a skeleton force of just 50 percent reporting from work.

The Philippines on Friday reported 4,578 confirmed COVID-19 infections, the highest in 6 months.

OCTA Research previously projected that the Philippines will reach 6,500 daily infections by the end of the month.

Watch more in iWantTFC

-- With reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News