LGUs must quarantine COVID-19 patients, contacts within 24 hours: IATF

People walk at a shopping complex in Makati on March 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response on Friday ordered local governments to quarantine people who are likely infected with COVID-19 and their close contacts, to curb increasing coronavirus infections.

In a resolution published on the Official Gazette, the IATF said local governments must accomplish the following.

Actively look for and ensure that all suspect cases take an RT-PCR test and are isolated within 24 hours of detection

Trace and quarantine all close contacts within 24 hours

Begin contact-tracing even among suspect cases

Monitor work places and closed spaces for case date and compliance with health protocols

Ensure returning Filipino migrant workers and foreign travelers complete quarantine

The IATF also ordered the full implementation of the contact-tracing app StaySafe within 10 days, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

The Philippines on Thursday recorded 3,749 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in cases in nearly 6 months. The health department said total confirmed cases were at 607,048, while deaths reached 12,608.

Authorities have warned the public not to be complacent and practice physical distancing to avoid the spread of the virus accelerating further.

— With a report from Reuters