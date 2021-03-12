Isolation polling place, covered voting booths ready for Palawan plebiscite amid pandemic

ROXAS, Palawan— Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School teachers picked up their own “anti-COVID-19” supplies consisting of disinfectants, gloves, and face masks Friday for the Saturday plebiscite on the proposal to divide Palawan into three provinces.

LOOK: Teachers in Roxas town claim their "anti-COVID-19" supplies ahead of Saturdays plebiscite on the division of Palawan. Election paraphernalia such as ballots will be distributed early Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/FsvSvnmWZl — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) March 12, 2021

Some walked to the gymnasium which is around 200 meters away, while some took their own motorcycles to claim their supplies placed in a black trash bag.

WATCH: Teachers in Roxas, Palawan took their own motorcycles to pick up their supplies for the plebisicite tomorrow on dividing the province into three. pic.twitter.com/VLEvVZqRWj — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) March 12, 2021

“Ganun po talaga kailangang tawag ng tungkulin,” teacher Irene Carandang said.

(Its's the call of duty, that's how it is.)

The plebiscite will proceed in the province amid the continuing threat of COVID-19, with nationwide cases seeing a recent spike and new variants detected.

The Commission on Election said protective implements have been put in voting precincts to prevent infection during the in-person voting.

While the poll body provided 5 voting booths with plastic barriers, the teachers that will man them will also have to provide for their own.

“'Yung plebcom gumawa na rin sila ng sarili nilang barrier para proteksyon din sa kanila, 200 na tao lalapit sa kanila dapat protected din sila,” school principal Concepcion Verdin said.

(The Plebcom [plebiscite committee] made their own barriers for their protection.)



An isolation polling place, a requirement by the Comelec to accommodate those registering with a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, was also set up in the school gymnasium.

LOOK: Andres Soriano Memorial Elementary School in Roxas town now ready for tomorrow's plebiscite on the proposed division of Palawan, with 5 voting booths per precinct and an "isolation polling place" inside the gym for those with temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius. pic.twitter.com/ZT4eX6lKf4 — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) March 12, 2021

The Commission on Human Rights, as well the Philippine National Police, inspected the 38 precincts of the school, as well as other schools participating in the plebiscite.

“Dahil mandato nga ng Commission on Human Rights na masigurado na ang lahat ay makaboto lalo na ang marginalized natin, vulnerable and disadvantaged, 'yun 'yung gusto namin na makita,” CHR provincial officer Marilou Sebastian said.

(We wanted to see it because it is our mandate to ensure that all, including the marginalized, vulnerable and disadvantaged, are able to vote.)



The Palawan Provincial Police Office have, meanwhile, deployed police officers ahead of the plebiscite.



“Maayos naman po ang kapulisan natin lalo na sa Palawan PPO, naka-ready na at naka-deploy na po sa ngayon,” Deputy Provincial Director Lt. Col. Ariel Sanchez said.

(Our police, especially the Palawan PPO, is ready and have been deployed.)

Barangay Poblacion 3 Capt. Jesus Miraflores said that the proposed division of Palawan will benefit their community as this early, at least 3 malls are being planned in Roxas town.

“Sa ngayon po marami na ang businessman na lumalapit sa bayan ng Roxas especially dito po sa bayan, nagtatanong kung magkano ang presyo ng lupa baka sakali manalo ang yes may intensyon po sila bumili ng lupa para makapag-establish ng kanilang negosyo,” Miraflores said.

(Many businessmen are already asking for land prices particularly in Roxas so they could establish their businesses here in case the 'Yes' vote wins.)

In tourist spot El Nido, oppositors were vocal against the division of the province which they say is not necessary as improvements can be done within the present system of government.

They said the division would only create more positions for politicians.

“Mula po sa iba-ibang sektor ng lipunan, ibang religious organizations, nagkaisa po kami para ipakita ang pwersa namin sa pagtututol sa 3-in-1 Palawan,” El Nido resident Renator Tenorio said.

(From other sectors of society, other religious organizations, we are united against a 3-in-1 Palawan.)