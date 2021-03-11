Bodies of activists slain in 'Bloody Sunday' police ops finally released to kin

MANILA - The bodies of several activists killed in the "Bloody Sunday" raids have been released from a morgue in Antipolo City Thursday, capping off almost 5 days of standoff between police and their kin over the custody of their remains.

The convoy carrying the bodies of Melvin Dasigao, Mark Bacasno, Puroy and Randy Dela Cruz entered the Philippine General Hospital compound at around 11 p.m. Thursday. Autopsy is expected to uncover how they died.

The activists were among the nine casualties in violent police raids in Calabarzon region last Sunday, in which several other activists were also arrested.

The custody of their remains were earlier tensely contested by police and their kin after authorities claimed the local government offered funeral arrangements for them.

But the families, represented by the National Union of People's Lawyers (NUPL), asserted the kin of the deceased have to go under proper autopsy first to learn how they died.

The United Nations' human rights office has criticized the arbitrary killings of the nine activists in Calabarzon.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier Thursday said his department would endorse to the country's inter-agency task group on extrajudicial killings the investigation of the slay of the activists.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO