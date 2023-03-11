"SITE DELTA" marks the spot where the Cessna 206 plane was found.

MANILA - The Cessna 206 retrieval team on Saturday recovered the remains of the six people aboard the aircraft that crashed in the thickly forested part of Barangay Ditarum in Divilacan, Isabela.

The Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT) said the retrieval team arrived at the crash site around 8 a.m. after braving difficult terrain and amid unfavorable weather.

“The rain and the slippery slopes slowed them,” the IMT said in a media update.

“Difficult terrain and the area’s thick jungle are contributing to the difficulty of retrieving the bodies which may take days,” the Philippine Army said in a separate statement.

The Army's 5th Infantry Division joined the multi-agency team in the retrieval operations.

According to the IMT, the remains of the pilot and the five passengers will be placed in large plastic bags and then into cadaver bags.

The bodies will then be carried down the mountain and to Divilacan proper as soon as possible.

Search teams discovered the aircraft's wreckage within the 20-kilometer radius of the Maconacon airport, its supposed destination when it went missing on Jan. 24.

The plane had taken off from Cauayan airport on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) earlier said.

The plane failed to respond half an hour after it was supposed to land, the industry regulator said.

Local authorities reported on Thursday that the aircraft had been found with no survivors.

