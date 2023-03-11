MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) is willing to provide security to Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves when he returns to the country.

“We assure the family and loved ones of Congressman Teves na the PNP and other government forces [are] more than willing to provide security to him and hindi na niya kailangang mag-request,” PNP spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said in a media forum.

Fajardo said she has “no information” regarding his request but the PNP’s deputy chief of operations has volunteered to provide security to the congressman.

It was also unclear when Teves would return to the country from the US. His travel clearance to visit the US was valid only from Feb. 28 to March 9.

“He (deputy chief of operations) would make sure that there would be a provision of dedicated security coming front he PNP as soon as he arrives here in the Philippines so we can secure him as soon as he arrives here,” she said.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez earlier urged Teves to return home after he was being linked to the death of Degamo.

Teves on Monday said he received information that he would be pinned down for Degamo's assassination. He said he and his clan had nothing to do with the killing.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Tuesday filed murder complaints against Teves and several others for the death of three people in 2019.

Video from PTV