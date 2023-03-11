PNP: Rifle used to kill Degamo found in hot pursuit operations

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday said one assault rifle that was used to kill Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was found along other guns confiscated during hot pursuit operations.

Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo told ABS-CBN News that none of the guns found in the houses of Rep. Arnie Teves and his close associates has matched ballistics tests on bullets that were used in the Degamo compound attack.

Authorities found 10 short firearms, 6 rifles, 19 long magazines, assorted ammunition, and over 100 cartridge cases, among others, during the raid on Teves and others' houses this week, she said.

“‘Yung mga na-recover na assault rifle doon sa mga naarestong suspects after nila mahuli, nag-match doon sa post-matching at ballistic na isa doon ay ginamit sa pagpatay kay Governor Degamo,” Fajardo said in a phone interview.

The guns were confiscated along with rifle grenade launchers during their operation in Bayawan City.

“Isa sa mga na-recover na ‘yun, nag-match doon sa mga bala na tumama kay Governor Degamo,” she added.

“Walang kinalaman ‘yung search warrant doon… Sa hot pursuit operations, hindi sa raid. Walang kinalaman sa raid… six hours after ng nangyari, nag-conduct ng hot pursuit."

The hot pursuit operation happened on March 5, a day after Degamo was killed in his home.

During a media briefing earlier in the day, Fajardo said the Special Investigation Task Group was “positive” that one of the assault rifles they recovered was used to kill Degamo.

Some guns and vehicles used for the murder are still undergoing investigation, she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of two task forces to enforce order on Negros island and find out missing links into the killing of the governor, which he considered as an ally.

Video from PTV