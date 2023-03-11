Palace denies resignation of ES Bersamin

Former Chief Justice and current Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin speaks before the members of the Malacañang Press Corps at the Guest house, Malacañang on Tuesday October 04, 2022 KJ Rosales, PPA/Pool

MANILA - Malacañang on Saturday denied any rumors that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has stepped down from office.

Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Wheng Hidalgo told Palace reporters that Secretary Cheloy Garafil described this as "not true."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr in late September last year picked the former Supreme Court chief justice as his executive secretary, replacing long-time aide Vic Rodriguez.

Weeks before his resignation, Rodriguez was embroiled in the unauthorized sugar importation as the country grappled with the supply of the commodity.

