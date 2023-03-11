Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas District

CEBU - Two vessels were involved in an allision incident in this province on Friday, leaving one person missing, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

Ltjg. Stephen Pagcaliwagan, spokesperson of the Coast Guard District Central Visayas, said the incident that involved a tugboat and a cargo ship happened in the waters of Consolacion town, located north of Cebu City.

“What we gathered from the crew involved is that the tugboat was conducting towing operations to the other vessel when the port bow allided with the towing tugboat,” said Pagcaliwagan.

This caused the tugboat to submerge and sink.

One person who reportedly jumped overboard is missing. Search operations are ongoing.

“Immediately upon receipt of the report, rigid hull boats were deployed with 2 ship divers to simultaneously conduct surface and underwater search and rescue operations,” said Pagcaliwagan.

The coastguard’s Marine Environmental Protection Unit is now checking the area for any possible oil spill as the tugboat was carrying approximately 60 liters of diesel oil.

The MEPU personnel have observed a minimal oil sheen and laid out an oil spill boom.

The PCG is set to start a probe on the incident while a marine protest from the captain of the vessel involved is also being awaited.

Authorities are currently addressing an oil spill in Mindoro Oriental after a motor tanker sank on Feb. 28.

- Report from Annie Perez

