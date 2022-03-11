MANILA - The UniTeam tandem of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio pledged on Friday to fund and continue the Commission on Higher Education's scholarship program.

In a statement posted by the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas' youth arm, Kabataang Federal, Marcos and Duterte said that investing in education for the youth should be prioritized.

"As such, the CSP is one program that we are keen on restarting if given the opportunity to serve by our people," Marcos and Duterte said.

CHED suspended its scholarship program for incoming first-year students of academic year (AY) 2022-2023 due to "the budget inadequacy in the [Fiscal Year] 2022 budget of CHED for Student Financial Assistance Programs."

"We need to invest more in the education of our youth, not less. Instead of them being the first in line to sacrifice in these budget cuts, let us make sure that we have adequate funding to sustain their studies because from their midst will come our future experts and leaders," the UniTeam said.

Some P31.68 billion was allocated to CHED under the 2022 General Appropriations Act. This is lower than the more than P50 billion it received last year and around half of the P62 billion it initially asked from congress.

Other presidential candidates, such as Ka Leody De Guzman. already questioned the government for the suspension of the CHED scholarship program.

"Nakapagtatakang mas pinili pa ng mga mambabatas na dagdagan ang budget ng NTF ELCAC at panatilihin ang discretionary funds ng Office of the President kaysa ilaan sa ayuda at mga serbisyong panlipunan," he said.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera called the CHED Scholarship Program the commission's biggest, offering a P120,000 grant per school year to private school students and an P80,000 grant per school year to public school students.

De Vera said, "unlike other programs that are designed for the financially needed," the program was "purely merits- or grades-based."

Scholarships were supposed to be automatically renewed in the succeeding year if a student maintained their grades.