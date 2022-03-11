MANILA - After two years, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) NCR has allowed its face-to-face classes in Metro Manila to be held at 100 percent capacity, following the de-escalation of the region's COVID-19 Alert Status to Level 1.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, TESDA NCR Director Florencio Sunico Jr. said health protocols and contingency measures, especially physical distancing, are being strictly implemented.

"We are allowed na, yung training providers, assessment centers, up to a maximum of 100 percent. Subject pa rin iyan sa structure kasi mina-manage nga natin yung compliance sa health protocols," he said.

"Matagal-tagal na rin talaga. Two years and a half na. So, number one, yung learners, para talaga sa mga learners iyan. Kasi alam naman natin iyong mga TVET (Technical-Vocational Education and Training) programs kasi, skills-based yun. Kahit na may flexible learning modality tayo, may online, hindi naman lahat talaga matuturo ng online."

Sunico added the resumption of face-to-face training shortened TESDA's waiting list, which grew due to limitations amid the pandemic.

"We're able to catch the magnitude of our clients na kailangan natin i-serve. Lalo na iyong nag-hihintay sa queueing, sa pila, so nase-serve natin nang mas mabilis kasi nga open na, allowed na iyong maximum capacity," he said. "Siguro mga about a month kasi nakapila nga iyon. Hinihintay mo kasi yung capacity na madagdagan."

In-demand courses include health-related programs like contact-tracing and barangay health services, agriculture-related programs like urban farming, construction, and driving.

Students attending in-person trainings are fully vaccinated, along with on-site trainers and TESDA personnel.

Under TESDA Circular No. 096 series of 2021, training centers nationwide may conduct face to face classes with adherence to health protocols.

"Except those in areas under Alert Level 5 or in granular lockdowns, the conduct of face to face training and assessment shall be allowed subject to the compliance with minimum public health standards, IATF and TESDA guidelines and protocols, and compliance with the requirements of the concerned LGU," the circular read.

Face-to-face experience

Police Cpl. Hilda Logawe from the Pateros PNP said she was both excited and nervous, as she was learning to drive through TESDA's driving class.

Logawe said it was the perfect time for her to learn how to drive, as she could use this during emergencies in and out of her job.

"Nag-online class po muna kami tapos practical na, buti na lang naabot sa [Alert] Level 1," she said. "Sa unang round din po namin, mahirap po talaga. As in dito po kami nakahawak ng manibela. First time po namin, iyong magda-drive ka, as in talaga. Pero sa ano ni coach, talagang magaling magturo po. Kinakabahan lang talaga (kaya) practice pa."

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Sandra Daroy, a college student taking up Biology, said that getting a TESDA certificate in food processing would give her an advantage when she starts job hunting.

"Nung nag-hands-on po kami ng face to face dito, super masaya po kasi hindi lang po namin nai-intindihan iyong ginagawa namin, pero nae-encourage po kami na gawin po kasi engaged po kami sa ginagawa namin," she explained. "Dagdag kaalaman po at saka meron din po akong pagka-kakitaan sa bahay."

Another TESDA student, Andrew Tomaro, said he is determined to finish his mechatronics program, his fourth technical-vocational course, after 14 years of working in the BPO industry.

Tomaro said he was grateful to finally participate in in-person trainings, which would help him hone his skills as he plans to work abroad.

"Iyong learning namin is, I can say, na complete siya. And binibigyan kami ng time para i-practice namin mismo, paulit-ulit, everyone gets the chance na magawa nila or matapos nila iyong mga projects or assignments," he said.

TESDA trainer Regie Pallasigue said trainers and their students have adjusted to learning amid the pandemic. But being finally able to see and work with each other in person were welcome developments, as some courses relied heavily on application.

"More on actual kasi kaya mas kailangan na mas mahaba iyong face to face na time para mai-deliver nang maayos iyong training," he said. "Dapat mas nai-apply ng estudyante doon sa mga training devices natin or mga training simulator o mock-up na pino-produce natin dito."

TESDA offers 100 percent free training with allowance for students. The list of courses can be found at https://www.tesda.gov.ph/.