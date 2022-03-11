Robredo camp taking threats 'seriously' amid viral 'acid attack' warning

Sagay City muster a show of force for Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday, March 11. Thousands turned up at the early morning people's rally for the presidential candidate. VP Leni Media Handout

MANILA - While Vice President Leni Robredo is no stranger to death wishes, her camp is taking seriously fresh threats against the presidential candidate, her spokesman said Friday.

This, following a viral post that warned of an acid attack during Robredo's visit to Binalbagan City.

"While she and her family have received threats before, we are concerned that in the context of the heightened passions of the electoral campaign, that this might be an escalation," said Robredo spokesman lawyer Barry Gutierrez.

He added that Robredo's camp is "implementing appropriate measures" to ensure the leader's safety.

In a now-deleted post on social media, "Balbal Binalbagan Shout-out" page posted a photo of Robredo waving to her supporters with the caption, "Ready na amon accido sabya sa iya para mka balos man km sang gin himo nila kay BBM pag caravan."

(We have acid ready to throw at her to make up for what they did to BBM during caravans.)

Gutierrez said that Robredo's security team are taking these threats seriously, and will "ensure the [vice president's] continued safety, that of her family, staff, and supporters."

Robredo visited Bilabagan City as the fourth leg of her campaign tour in Negros Occidental.

She also visited Kabankalan City, Sagay City, and San Carlos City on Friday.

Robredo made another stop at Hinigaran Public Plaza and at La Carlota City, before the Grand People's Rally in Bacolod City where supporters rear to supersede the over 40,000 attendance in Iloilo and Negros Oriental.

CCTV cameras were installed in the Paglaum Sport Stadium, where the Grand Rally will be held.