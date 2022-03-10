Pinoy exhibit “Guerra,” ibinida sa Barcelona

BARCELONA - Mainit ang pagtanggap sa exhibit ng Pinay artist na si Nikki Luna sa Barcelona, Spain na pinamagatang “Guerra” sa prestisyosong Museo Casa Vicens.

Ayon sa Museo Casa Vicens, si Luna ang kauna-unahang Filipino artist na nagtanghal ng exhibit sa prestisyosong museo, na likha mismo ng world-renowned Sagrada Familia architect na si Antoni Gaudi.

Gamit ang mamahaling materyal gaya ng ginto, perlas, porselana at purong seda, binuo ni Luna ang kanyang mga obra para isalaysay ang giting at sakripisyo ng mga kababaihan, lalo na ang mga migranteng Pilipina sa exhibit.

“The exhibit actually has this message to honor the domestic labor, paid and unpaid, that we see, that we have witnessed all our lives: from having our own mothers, grandmothers, but at the same time honoring the Filipino women who are carrying on their backs the economy of the Philippines,” sabi ni Nikki Luna, Pinay artist sa exhibit.

Bida ang brooch logo na may salitang “Guerra,” hango sa sulat kamay ng ina ni Luna. Gawa ito sa perlas at ginto at imahen ng karangyaan pero sinasalamin ang bunga ng pakikibaka ng kanyang ina at ninunong babae para maiangat ang kanilang kabuhayan.

Ang “Gikin” o wound cloth na siyang pinapatong sa ulo para sa pagtitinda ay nailarawan ang babaeng manggagawa.

“I made the gold ones, this is pure 18-karat gold, liquid gold, poured on porcelain,” saad ni Luna.

Nakasabit sa pader ang mga kuwadro ng labor landscape – salaysay ng pawis at paglalakbay ng mga tiyahin ni Luna na napilitang lumabas ng Pilipinas at maging OFW, kahit undocumented para kumita at mabuhay.Ang “Steely bloom”, ang walong bolo na hinugis mula sa stainless steel na inayos na parang talulot ng bulakak.

Namangha ang mga bumibisita sa exhibit. Kakaiba ang kanilang natutunghayan na arte at nararamdaman na emosyon.

“Once they are here for them, it’s quite surprising that she’s talking about a very deep and painful content about situations of migrant females around the world in a very, let’s say, glamourous way,” saad ni Deirdre Haughey Barquín ng Casa Vicens Gaudi.

For the longest time the Filipinos have existed here and we (are) totally unaware that we can be visible as a community, as a race, as a nation in the cultural scene,” Gian Cruz, artist na taga-Barcelona.

“Filipino women were looked down as a point of extraction for labor, especially feminized labor, sexual labor. And so of course, we clicked immediately because we understood the violence that has affected us personally as well as our mothers and our loved ones,” sabi ni Jordyn Somidum-Saito, AF3RM member mula Hawaii.

Mabigat ang salitang “Guerra” na ibig sabihin ay digmaan sa salitang Kastila. Bagama’t ito ay maternal name din ni Luna, na lumaki sa Rosario, Batangas, ninais nyang laruin ang pamagat ng kanyang exhibit.

“Guerra” is a continuing realization that there is a war on women. There is a war for every girl that is born, especially if you are a minority,” saad ni Luna.

Dagdag pa ni Luna: “Racism is different. You feel that when you’re out of the Philippines. But when you’re in the Philippines, classism. So how do you expect us to transform us when from our own country we are oppressed by those who are in power and position.”

Buhay kay Luna ang diwa ng pagiging Migrante at OFW ng kanyang mga tiyahin.

“Our administration, our government should be making an effort in creating jobs in creating platforms, systems that won’t allow them to remain oppressed in their own country that they have to leave,” sabi ni Luna.

Ang exhibit ay magpapatuloy hanggang June 26 at nagkaroon ng guided tour mismo si Luna nitong March 5 at sa April 2, May 7 at June 4.

