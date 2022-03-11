Home  >  News

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Davao de Oro; damage, aftershocks likely

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 11 2022 11:14 PM

Phivolcs image
Phivolcs image

MANILA — A 5.0-magnitude quake hit Davao de Oro late Friday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:14 p.m. approximately 9 kilometers northwest of Monkayo town, at a depth of 18 km.

Intensity 4 was felt in Rosario, Agusan del Sur; and Maco, Davao de Oro, while Intensity 2 was recorded in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity 2 meanwhile was experienced in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur while Instrumental Intensity 1 was logged in Davao City.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structures are likely to occur.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Davao de Oro   Monkayo   earthquake   Agusan del Sur   Surigao del Sur   Davao City   Phivolcs  