Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso during a political rally at the Centro Mercato in Tarlac City on March 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

CABANATUAN CITY — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday snickered at one of his rivals who was inspired to run for president after watching a movie about a thief who became a hero.

While no candidate was mentioned, the wife of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos recently said he decided to run for president while watching the movie "Ant-Man."

"Ant-Man? 'Yun ba 'yung sa Marvel? 'Yung storya niyan from magnanakaw to hero?" Domagoso said, when asked what he thought of candidates seeking the top elected post after watching a superhero flick.



(Ant-Man? The one from Marvel? Isn't that about a thief-turned-hero?

The Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer paused, tried to contain his laughter, and said: "Good luck. Wala akong masabi."

(Good luck. I can't think of anything to say.)

Marcos and his family's image has been tainted by human rights violations and accusations of plunder during his father's 2-decade rule that ended with the 1986 "People Power" uprising.

The government has recovered P174 billion in Marcos ill-gotten wealth, according to the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

But the family denies any wrongdoing.

While matriarch Imelda has been found guilty of several counts of graft in lower courts, she has won most of her appeals in higher courts. None of the members of the former first family has been imprisoned.

Domagoso's party recently urged the government to go after the Marcoses' wealth, saying it could be used to provide aid to the public as prices of commodities continue to increase.





