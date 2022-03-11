Courtesy of FDA

MANILA—The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against the purchase and consumption of several unregistered Korean food products.

The FDA said it could not ensure the quality and safety of the following food products, which did not go through an evaluation process.

CJ Pulito Carrot+Apple in a Light Brown packaging with images of Carrots and Apple, 130 mL

CROWN in a White and Brown packaging with image of chocolate

Since 1972 Honey & Apple in a Fuchsia Pink packaging with image of Honey

TIME Vegetable Dip Snack in a Green packaging with image of Tomato, 70 g

HAITAI Calbee Especial Edicion Dulce de Leche in a Blue packaging with graphics of Potato and Honey, 60 g

HAITAI Low Sugar in a White and Blue Carton Box with image of Crackers, 58 g

OTTOGI Whole Black Pepper

YJ FOOD Corn Fried, 45 g

Cream and Green-colored Pouch with image of Meat cut

CW Sesame Stick Biscuit, 85 g

The regulator said the FDA Act of 2009 prohibits the manufacture, importation, and sale, among others of unauthorized health products.

The FDA said it would pursue sanctions against establishments that distribute, advertise or sell "violative" food products.

The agency asked law enforcement agencies and local governments to ensure that these products were unavailable in the market or areas of their jurisdiction.

The FDA also urged the Bureau of Customs to restrain the entry of the unregistered imported products.

