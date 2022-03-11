MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Michael Gonzales Regino as president and CEO of the Social Security System (SSS), Malacañang confirmed Friday.

Prior to his appointment as SSS president and CEO, Regino served as a commissioner of the Social Security Commission (SSC), according to the SSS website.

Regino was first appointed at the SSS in September 2016, representing the public sector, according to the agency. He was then appointed as the chairman of the Risk Management Committee.

In 2019, he became a member of the following SSC committees:

-Coverage, Collection and Other Related Matters Committee

-Media and Communications Committee, Investments Oversight Committee

-Governance, Organization and Appointments Committee

- Information Technology Committee, and chairperson of the Risk Management Committee

In June that year, he also became Information Technology and Collection's chairperson and member of the Risk Management and Investments.

In 2019, he was also the director of the Boards of Union Bank of the Philippines and Philex Mining Corporation.

NEW DEPUTY OMBUDSMAN

Meanwhile, Duterte has named Dante Flores Vargas as Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas, replacing Paul Elmer Clemente, whose term ended November 2021.

Documents from the Judicial and Bar Council showed that Vargas edged out other nominees Beda Angeles Epres and former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon for the position.

This comes after the appointment of Davao lawyer Anderson Lo as Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao.

-- Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

