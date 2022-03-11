Drug lord's lawyer questions credibility of new Comelec commissioner

Newly-appointed Comelec commissioner Aimee Neri. Domingo Pecayo Licuanan, Comelec

MANILA — The lawyer of convicted drug lord Herbert Colanggo on Thursday questioned the credibility of newly-appointed Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner Aimee Neri, whom they claimed to be a "fixer" during her stint at the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said Neri's appointment might taint the credibility of the poll body.

"Ibang usapan po ito e. This goes to the character, integrity and depravity of an appointee to a constitutional body which should have the highest degree of credibility and public trust because it is tasked with a very fundamental endeavor," Topacio said.

Topacio said his client Colanggo paid Neri, then official of the DOJ, P10 million to "fix" his pending case, for which he was eventually convicted for.

With the conviction, Topacio said Neri only returned P7 million to Colanggo's camp, pocketing the remaining P3 million.

Herajen Colanggo, the daughter of Herbert, tried to collect the remaining P3 milliion from Neri last year but Neri had her arrested over "extortion."

Topacio said the money owed by Neri to the Colanggos is not their priority.

"Let me make it clear. It is not the issue as to whether the money was returned or not, that is a minor issue in this case. The issue in this case is the act of a public official in claiming to be able to fix cases in the Supreme Court," he said.

Topacio explained that he will confer with his client if they will push through in opposing the confirmation of Neri before he Commission on Appointments.

Neri has maintained her innocence and would answer Topacio's accusations at the proper forum, said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

"Comm. Neri of course assures the public that all of these accusations are not substantiated and that ultimately they will be proven false," Jimenez said.

Jimenez said Neri will face her detractors should they block her appointment to the poll body.

"I raised the matter with Comm. Neri herself and she assured me that she was ready to face these charges in the proper forum so I guess we'll just have to wait until that happens ultimately.”

RELATED VIDEO

