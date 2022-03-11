Bus company denies cancellation, stoppage of trips in Northern Negros

MANILA - A bus company trended on social media ahead of Vice President Leni Robredo's Grand People's Rally in Bacolod City after a social media post circulated, claiming the cancellation of its bus trips to the venue city.

Yanson Group of Bus Companies, which owns Ceres Liner, denied the claim.

"Vallacar Transit. Inc. would like to inform our beloved riding public that we have no stoppage of trips nor cancellation of our operations in any part of Northern Negros," it said in a statement.

Despite a limited number of units because of restrictions brought by the pandemic, the bus line continues its services, according to the statement.

"We are here to serve the riding public with utmost safety and comfort even during the COVID-19 pandemic and there is no reason for us now to cancel our trips that the travel restrictions have lowered."

The bus company urged the public to be wary of claims made on social media.

ABS-CBN News has tried to reach out to the Facebook user who posted of the claims, but has yet to receive a reply.

Amid the allegations, thousands of Negrenses showed up to the Paglaum Sports Stadium to show their support for Robredo for her presidential bid.