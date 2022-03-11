People are inoculated against COVID-19 at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Parañaque City on Jan. 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - At least 90 percent of the Philippines' 109 million people should be vaccinated against COVID-19 before a possible deescalation to Alert Level 0, an infectious disease specialist proposed on Friday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque earlier said experts and government advisers were looking into a possible Alert Level 0 and whether the mandatory use of face masks would be retained, given the continued drop in coronavirus infections.

"Paghahandaan 'yan at titingnan ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19)," said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of adult infectious diseases at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

"Ang isa sa importanteng factors dito kung ako ang tatanungin sana maabot natin ang 90 percent vaccination ng population natin... 'Di na tayo matatakot sa spikes or surge of COVID-19," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The IATF will prepare and look into this. For me, one of the important factors is we vaccinate 90 percent of the population... We will no longer be afraid of spikes or surge of COVID-19.)

The Philippines had adjusted its target to 90 million fully inoculated individuals by end of June in preparation for new COVID-19 variants, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

The country has fully vaccinated some 63.9 million people, including 10.6 million who have received booster shots as of Wednesday, according to government data.

Proper wearing of face masks and hand hygiene should still be observed under Alert Level 0, suggested Solante, a member of government's vaccine expert panel.

"Siguro we still have to maintain 'yung pagsusuot ng face masks because I think that's the more important part of protection even if the other limitations will be lifted," he said in a televised briefing.

(Maybe we still have to maintain wearing of face masks because I think that's the more important part of protection even if the other limitations will be lifted.)

Solante also said he believed the "deltacron," a combination of the delta and omicron variants, would not result in a more virulent coronavirus.

"For now the data are still limited... I will surmise mas marami rito ang (it would have more mutations of) omicron over that of the delta. If this is the case, we will still be dealing with the more transmissible virus," he said.

"I doubt it will cause severe infection. We’re now at this point na marami na ring nabakunahan so I think humihina na ang severity nitong virus na ‘to especially for the younger population."

(We’re now at this point that many people has been vaccinated so I think the severity of the disease is weakening especially for the younger population.)

The World Health Organization earlier in the day urged the public to remain vigilant as another wave of infections was "inevitable."

"We have to be actively careful, stay alert and get ready for the next wave, which I think is inevitable" said Dr. Rajendra Prasav Yadav, acting WHO Representative to the Philippines.

"As the vaccine-induced immunity and natural immunity wanes, it’s very likely we’ll have another wave. We’ll have to live with the virus, but cautiously," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

