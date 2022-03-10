Thousands of supporters attend the Grand People’s Rally for presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan at the Guingona Park in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The event concludes Robredo's two-day barnstorm in Caraga Region. VP Leni Media handout/File

About 35,000 people are expected to flock to Paglaum Sports Complex in Bacolod City for Vice-President Leni Robredo's presidential campaign.

Robredo and running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan will be heading to Negros Occidental on Friday for a series of "whistlestop tours" and rallies, before finally heading to the grand rally in Bacolod.

A festive mood is expected for Friday's sortie, with themes of the popular MassKara Festival and pink "stars of hope" in support of the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela, lead convenor of the support group Negros for Leni, told ABS-CBN News he is confident that his province and neighboring Negros Oriental will deliver again for Robredo in May.

She won the vice-presidential race in both provinces in 2016.

"Ang major challenge lang, really, is how to convert these expressions of support and volunteerism into actual votes . . . If everything falls into place, then I'm sure we'll do better than we did in 2016," Coscolluela said.

He added that Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson's recent show of support for Robredo has also "created a major impact for provincial politics."

Lacson earlier said that he is attending Robredo's rallies in Bacolod City and his hometown San Carlos City.

Some Robredo supporters from neighboring Negros Oriental — particularly in northern Vallehermoso town and Canlaon City — will be reportedly crossing the border to attend the San Carlos sortie.

Aside from the 2 cities, Robredo and Pangilinan are also set to visit other areas in Negros Occidental, namely Sagay City, Kabankalan City, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, and La Carlota City, hometown of Vice-Governor Jeffrey Ferrer, a staunch supporter of former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Coscolluela said that while Lacson voiced his support for Robredo they will continue to dialogue with other local politicians in what they call a "lugaw to ligaw" approach.

But it's still the public support, driven by volunteerism, that the Robredo campaign is banking on.

"I've been in politics for 35 years. I've never seen this kind of support, this kind of volunteerism and willingness to [support Robredo] on their own . . . Using their own money, time, and resources. It's very gratifying to see this kind of support," Coscolluela said.

