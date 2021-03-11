UP Diliman to close public spaces every weekend starting March 12

A pink sky serves as a backdrop to a rainbow at the University Avenue in UP Diliman on November 27, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman said Thursday it would close all public spaces in its campus every weekend due to the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Starting Friday, March 12, all public spaces in the state university’s Diliman campus will be closed every Friday afternoon, 4 p.m. to Sunday evening until further notice, UP Diliman said in an advisory.

Simula Marso 12 (Biyernes), lahat ng pampublikong espasyo sa UP Diliman ay isasara sa publiko tuwing Biyernes ng hapon, 4 n.h., hanggang Linggo ng gabi at ipatutupad hanggang sa susunod na abiso. pic.twitter.com/xDB3vDs5U3 — UP Diliman (@Official_UPD) March 11, 2021

These spaces include the entire Academic Oval, College of Human Kinetics, PAUW-UP Child Study Center, National Science Complex and bike routes, UP Diliman said.

“Campus residents are allowed to do outdoor exercises only inside their respective areas/ purok and are urged to always observe safety health protocols,” UP Diliman added.

Metro Manila recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus infections each day from March 4 to 8, according to data from the Department of Health. Officials and experts have attributed the rise to the more infectious variants of the virus as well as pandemic fatigue.

Overall, the country has logged over 603,000 COVID-19 cases.

