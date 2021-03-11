UP Diliman to close public spaces every weekend starting March 12

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman said Thursday it would close all public spaces in its campus every weekend due to the recent rise in coronavirus infections.
Starting Friday, March 12, all public spaces in the state university’s Diliman campus will be closed every Friday afternoon, 4 p.m. to Sunday evening until further notice, UP Diliman said in an advisory.
These spaces include the entire Academic Oval, College of Human Kinetics, PAUW-UP Child Study Center, National Science Complex and bike routes, UP Diliman said.
“Campus residents are allowed to do outdoor exercises only inside their respective areas/ purok and are urged to always observe safety health protocols,” UP Diliman added.
Metro Manila recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus infections each day from March 4 to 8, according to data from the Department of Health. Officials and experts have attributed the rise to the more infectious variants of the virus as well as pandemic fatigue.
Overall, the country has logged over 603,000 COVID-19 cases.
RELATED VIDEO:
UP Diliman, University of the Philippines, Quezon City, metro, metro news, Covid-19, Covid-19 surge, Covid-19 cases Metro Manila