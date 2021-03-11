Task force exec backs 'uniform curfew' in Metro Manila

Members of the Philippine National Police patrol the streets as residents prepare for a 4-day lockdown in Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on March 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A member of government's COVID-19 response task force on Thursday expressed support for proposals of having uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila amid rising COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

"Lahat ng kinakailangan hakbang kailangang gawin natin para maipababa ang bilang [ng kaso]," National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesperson Restituto Padilla told TeleRadyo.

(We should take every measure that we need to lower the number of cases.)

This, after the Department of the Interior and Local Government urged 17 Metro Manila mayors to have uniform curfew hours to make it easier for the public to comply.

The agency proposed that curfew hours should start at 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

To arrest the spread of COVID-19, some cities in the region, home to about a tenth of the country's population, have reintroduced new but varying curfew hours.

Padilla said the metro mayors were expected to meet Thursday to discuss anew if they would harmonize different measures.

Watch more in iWantTFC

According to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team, the region has been tallying over 1,000 cases daily in recent days.

Amid the COVID-19 spike, an expert earlier recommended that curfew hours, a liquor ban and age restrictions be imposed again. The public should also avoid leisure activities and family gatherings.

"Puwedeng mas mahigpit na GCQ (general community quarantine). 'Di naman natin kailangang bumalik sa MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine. Hangga’t maaari iiwasan natin 'yon," said Dr. Guido David of the OCTA Research Group.

(It could be stricter GCQ. We don't have to go back to MECQ. As much as possible, let's avoid that.)