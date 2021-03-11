San Juan mayor says free of COVID-19 symptoms, nears end of isolation

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said Thursday he remains free of COVID-19 symptoms and was nearing the end of his 14-day quarantine.

Zamora, who tested positive for the coronavirus on February 28, said he immediately checked himself into a hospital to avoid infecting his wife who is a cancer survivor.

"I decided myself to check in to avoid infections at home. I've been monitored every single day at the hospital," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I'm just finishing my quarantine and I'm very thankful I've remained to be asymptomatic and I've been in good physical condition from the start."

The Philippines on Wednesday recorded its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since October 24 last year at 44,470, according to the Department of Health.

An additional 2,886 coronavirus infections were reported, raising the total to 603,308 as vaccinations against the disease continue for the second week.